"Inclusive GOP Garbage" - Descent into TOTAL Annihilation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1122)
"You see where they're pulling us... Without Trump holding it up and pushing, it will snap back to this -- rediscover fiscal responsibility, don't build a wall, and a massive DoD budget with a N-word woman leading the charge. That is what their idea of a solution is."
*
Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/