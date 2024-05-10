Here's How You Can Have Assurance of Salvation TODAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wondered what it really means to be a Christian? The answer might shock you! It’s not about rules, it’s about a relationship. Find out why so many church-goers are unsure about their place in heaven and how you can be certain about yours.
👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1
🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik
#jesus #salvationinchrist #righteousnessbyfaith