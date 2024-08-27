Michael Yon - We Must Prepare for the WORST!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Michael Yon joins Maria Zeee to assess the pattern of tyranny engulfing the world, predicting that people must prepare for the worst, especially over the next few months.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website:
Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today: