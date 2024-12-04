Redpill: 45-47 Trump Effects

Donald Trump Is Already Acting Like He’s President — And Getting Results

* Could DJT do what he’s already doing (and get the results he’s getting) if he wasn’t Commander-In-Chief all along?

* Unpack the answer to that question and the picture will draw itself.

* Hints: it involves a continuity-of-government situation, big sting operation and the crime of the century.





The full segment including interview with Kellyanne Conway is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (3 December 2024)

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1864122384363737494