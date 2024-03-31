Lancet takes out an Abrams M1A1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The strike of the Lancet loitering munition on the M1A1 Abrams tank of the AFU in the Avdeevsky direction marked the 163rd documented incident of this type of UAV use in March 2024, surpassing the previous record set in February 2024, according to statistics from the LOSTARMOUR project.
Source @Rybar
