BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The UniCorona Special Report, Sometimes it's hard to tell what's real from, A Science Fable
SomaVeda
SomaVeda
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 04/22/2023

UniCorona, Sometimes it's hard to tell what's real from... A Science Fable about imagination running amok in an imaginary land where Unicorns are real by author Anthony B. James. A thought and emotion-provoking exploration of a technocratic, dystopian vision and its dark ramifications for humanity. Let's connect: ✅ INSTAGRAM: @thaiyogacenter ✅ https://www.instagram.com/thaiyogacenter/ ✅ Twitter: https://Twitter.com/LearnThaiYoga ✅ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/anthony.james.733076/ ✅ Thai Yoga Center: https://thaiyogacenter.com ✅ SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine: https://somaveda.org ✅ Learn Thai Yoga Online! https://learnthaiyoga.teachable.com ✅Native American Indigenous Church Tribal Organization: https://somaveda.com Let me know what you think in the comments below. Questions are appreciated. We offer professional training courses in SomaVeda® Thai Yoga at the NAIC: Thai Yoga Center in Brooksville, Florida. See the links below for details. There is also a correction of the entire spine, voicing which segment I am correcting—more from the new reduction of the wrist joint. The video on religious therapeutics for pain relief is informational. We conduct seminars on teaching manual techniques, and an appointment is also being made. SomaVeda® Thai Yoga and Traditional Thai Ayurveda and the application of Classical Ayurveda Marma Chikitsa are famous for reducing or eliminating many kinds of chronic and acute back, hip, and pelvis pain. A perfect and simple addition to your existing massage or physical therapy practice. Looking for a new and ethical way to make a living in medicine, therapy, or healing work? We can help you! Call or email today for a personal consultation! Thanks for watching! ✅ Best book for learning SomaVeda® Thai Yoga Therapy hhttps://beardedmedia.com/product/ayurveda-of-thailand-book/ ✅ Best book on Thai Yoga Therapy, Religious Therapeutics Theory, and Practice? https://beardedmedia.com/product/ayurveda-and-thai-yoga-religious-therapeutics-theory-and-practice/

Keywords
stockholm syndromecovid truthdr anthony b jamesunicoronamass fomation psychosis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy