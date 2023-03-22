BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0909 - Danette Kane - Carpenter is sentenced
The Fire Rises
The Fire Rises
105 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 03/22/2023

Carpenter, upset because she thought that her father was going to get evicted, paced outside the apartment complex, asking anyone she saw if they were the manager. She asked Danette, the building’s owner, if there were any vacancies, before being told that there weren’t, and to leave. When she wouldn’t, Danette called Michael, the building’s manager, to get her to leave. When he arrived he was shot twice in the head, destroying his right eye, and leaving him blind in his left. Carpenter then shot Danette three times, before fleeing the scene.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy