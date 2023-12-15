Create New Account
The Persecution Is NOW For Wicked Not The Righteous!
The Persecution Is NOW For Wicked Not The Righteous! Dec. 15, 2023 Cory Gray

I know you have heard to expect persecution if you follow Christ. However, this is not a forever thing. Eventually, the will of Heaven is fulfilled on earth as it is in Heaven.

There is no persecution of God's children in heaven..

Eventually, we win. We need to start believing for victory, not persecution. That time has come.

False teachings, or teachings for the wrong time, have caused Christians to allow the enemy to oppress them when it is time for the torment of the devil.

"Now is the time for the prince of this world to be driven out." John 12:31

  John 12:31

1599 Geneva Bible

31 Now is the judgment of this world: now shall the prince of this world be cast out.

Matthew 24, Isaiah 9, Micah 3 and 4

Keywords
missouripersecutionmatthew 24righteouswickednicaraguaisaiah 9cory graymicah 3 4john 12 31

