DUTCHSINSE - Earthquake watch: West Coast USA / California moving now

Swarms of Earthquakes shake California in recent days as officials warn the cost of yearly quake damage nears $10 BILLION - up 157% from six years ago
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12031481/Earthquakes-shake-California-recent-days-officials-warn-cost-quake-damage-nears-10B.html/
Beloved children, the forces of nature act and will act against the human creature more intensely. *EARTHQUAKES will be DEVESTATING in some countries around the Earth. As Mother I am protecting you, keep this in mind.
Pray My children, pray for *Mexico.
Pray My children, pray for *Chile and *Ecuador.
April 29, 2023 – Message of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5519-pray-my-children-stay-alert-war-is-not-in-oblivion/