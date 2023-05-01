BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DUTCHSINSE - Earthquake watch: West Coast USA / California moving now
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1474 views • 05/01/2023

Swarms of Earthquakes shake California in recent days as officials warn the cost of yearly quake damage nears $10 BILLION - up 157% from six years ago

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12031481/Earthquakes-shake-California-recent-days-officials-warn-cost-quake-damage-nears-10B.html/

----------------

Beloved children, the forces of nature act and will act against the human creature more intensely. *EARTHQUAKES will be DEVESTATING in some countries around the Earth. As Mother I am protecting you, keep this in mind.

The sun has changed its TEMPERATURE, so the Earth will receive greater HEAT and greater STORMS  that will come from the SUN.


Pray My children, pray for *Mexico.

Pray My children, pray for *Chile and *Ecuador.

Pray My children, pray for *Asia.


Pray My children, stay alert, WAR is not in oblivion.
Pray My children, pray, the DISEASE I warned you of will move swiftly.


April 29, 2023 – Message of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5519-pray-my-children-stay-alert-war-is-not-in-oblivion/



Keywords
mexiconew zealandjapandutchsinseearthquake watchwest coast usa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy