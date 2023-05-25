WAKE THE FU@K UP PEOPLE!!! May 25, 2023 "The Battle Is Over", says Neil McCoy-Ward. DEVASTATING NEWS For Farmers Just Announced. BUT THIS IS BS!!! WAKE UP! LEARN!!

The problem in this world is that everyone is either FULLY asleep, or in COMPLETE denial. I keep shouting it! The farmers do NOT have to even CARE, what this so called Dutch "government" wants! This so called "government" is a PRIVATELY OWNED CORPORATION!!! AND NOT ONE SINGLE CORPORATION HAS THE LAWFUL AUTHORITY TO TELL ANY-ONE WHAT TO DO OR NOT TO DO!!

👇🏼🔥👇🏼

LEGAL = NOT LAWFUL!!!

And on top of that, the "NETHERLANDS" does not even exist as a "country", for it has NO CONSTITUTIONAL COURT! The so called "Netherlands" is a lawless CORPORATE twilight zone!! YOU LOOK IT UP!! WHERE does the Constitutional court of the Netherlands reside?? NOWHERE!!! No one of us have to care what ANY so called "government" wants, for ALL OF THEM are privately owned CORPORATIONS! Registered at DUNN and BRADSTREET. WAKE THE FU@K UP!!

🔻

🎥 Watch: An Introduction to THE OCCULT ART OF LAW. ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! How the CORPORATE Take Over of the Planet is Being Fulfilled

https://rumble.com/v28kau4-an-introduction-to-the-occult-art-of-law-how-the-corporate-take-over-of-the.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31

🔻

🎥 Watch: It's an Illusion - John Harris (Full Length). ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! Lawful Rebellion Conference British Constitution Group, Stoke-on-Trent, 24th January, 2009

https://rumble.com/v28mugc-its-an-illusion-john-harris-full-length.-lawful-rebellion-conference-britis.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31

🔻

🎥 Watch: David Icke: “Common Law Is the Real Law of the Land”. Understand & Disconnect Yourself From the Deceit of Statute Law

https://rumble.com/v20lkhe-david-icke-common-law-is-the-real-law-of-the-land..html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Understand UCC Maritime Admiralty Law & Liberate Yourself From Commercial Globalist Enslavement

https://rumble.com/v1qsgpy-understand-ucc-maritime-admiralty-law-and-liberate-yourself-from-commercial.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Sacha Stone interviews Bibi Bacchus: HOW TO OWN “YOUR” STRAWMAN & LIBERATE YOURSELF FROM THIS CORPORATE GLOBALIST BANKERS SLAVERY SYSTEM

https://rumble.com/v1qlr4v-how-to-own-your-strawman-and-liberate-yourself-from-this-corporate-globalis.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: THE LEGAL FICTION: The Nature of the Cage That We ALL Can & Must Walk Away From. END GLOBAL SLAVERY!

https://rumble.com/v1qbv83-the-legal-fiction-the-nature-of-the-cage-that-we-all-can-and-must-walk-away.html

