SHOCKING UPDATE Pastor Derek Reimer remains behind bars following two court hearings

Rebel News





March 4, 2023





►http://www.SavePastorDerek.com | Learn how you can help fight for Pastor Derek's civil liberties!





Rebel News has confirmed that Pastor Derek Reimer remains locked behind bars following what was described as a “contested bail hearing” last night. Reimer was to be released on bail with conditions, which he felt he could not abide by in good conscience. In addition to the mischief and disturbance charges, Reimer is also charged with several bylaw offences. Crown prosecutors are apparently contemplating pursuing hate-related charges as well. The pastor had another court hearing today, and has another appearance scheduled for Monday.





Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/3Yg9N69





Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.





Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:





►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation

►We accept cryptocurrency! - http://rebelne.ws/crypto

►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus

►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store

►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast





Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!

FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook

TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter

INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram

RUMBLE - https://rebelne.ws/rumble





Follow all of our YouTube channels here:

Rebel News Canada - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-CAN

Rebel News Australia - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-AUS

Rebel News USA - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-USA

Rebel News UK - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-UK

Rebel News Québec - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-Quebec

Ezra Levant - https://rebelne.ws/EzraLevantYT

Avi Yemini - https://rebelne.ws/AviYeminiYT

Miss Understood - https://rebelne.ws/MissUnderstoodYT

Rebel News Español - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-Espanol





An original video production by Rebel News.





#RebelNews





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bmvrg-shocking-update-pastor-derek-reimer-remains-behind-bars-following-two-court.html