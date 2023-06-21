Rep Lauren Boebert announced articles of impeachment against Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAPPENING NOW: Rep Lauren Boebert has just announced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion.
People haven't fully understood the genius of what @LaurenBoebert is doing with these impeachment articles.
These articles are crafted in a special way through the Parliamentarian that FORCES a vote of each member on the record.
This isn't just noise, this means that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable.
