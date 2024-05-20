BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Deleted WEF Memo Reveals Trump Is on 'Hit List' of Leaders To Be Assassinated
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
4
513 views • 12 months ago

A deleted and leaked World Economic Forum memo reveals Donald J. Trump is on the “hit list” of leaders to be assassinated if he continues proving impossible to control.

The plan to defeat Trump using lawfare is failing spectacularly, with the former president riding high in the polls while Biden flounders.

Desperate to avoid a repeat of Trump’s first four year term, the global elite are now initiating Plan B, also known as the plot to remove President Donald Trump from the November election by any means necessary.

Keywords
trumptucker carlsonassassinationshinzo abeworld economic forumwefglobalist elite2024 electionrobert fico
