WikiLeaks Vault 7 reveals staggering breadth of ‘CIA hacking’
139 views • 05/07/2023

WikiLeaks today released what it claims is the largest leak of intelligence documents in history. It contains 8,761 documents from the CIA detailing some of its hacking arsenal.

The release, code-named “Vault 7” by WikiLeaks, covers documents from 2013 to 2016 obtained from the CIA’s Centre for Cyber Intelligence. They cover information about the CIA’s operations as well as code and other details of its hacking tools including “malware, viruses, trojans, weaponized ‘zero day’ exploits” and “malware remote control systems”.

One attack detailed by WikiLeaks turns a Samsung Smart TV into a listening device, fooling the owner to believe the device is switched off using a “Fake-Off” mode.

The CIA apparently was also looking at infecting vehicle control systems as a way of potentially enabling “undetectable assassinations”, according to WikiLeaks.


https://theconversation.com/wikileaks-vault-7-reveals-staggering-breadth-of-cia-hacking-74236?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=bylinetwitterbutton

Keywords
wikileaksvault 7reveals cia hackingcentre for cyber intelligenceundetectable assassinations
