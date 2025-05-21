Kyiv Trying To Snap Back As Russia’s Strikes Wreak Havoc

The latest round of negotiations has concluded, leaving Kyiv without the desired month-long ceasefire. Donald Trump has once again firmly stated that any potential sanctions against Russia would be solely the decision of the U.S. president, dismissing the demands of Kyiv’s leadership, which continues to push for harsher measures with the full support of its European backers.

Despite the recent warming in relations between Moscow and Washington, confirmed by the recent phone call between the two presidents, Ukraine refuses to accept the peace terms, prolonging the bloodshed. After a brief lull in attacks, Kyiv launched another massive wave of drone strikes on Russian rear regions on the night of May 21.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting and destroying 159 Ukrainian drones overnight, with the majority targeting the Bryansk, Oryol, and Kursk regions. Additional drones were shot down over Moscow and neighboring regions, as well as over the Black Sea. An attack was reported on the Bolkhovsky semiconductor device factory in the Oryol region, whose products are used in the defense industry.

The attack timely coincided with Vladimir Putin’s visit to the fully liberated Kursk region, where he met with volunteers and local officials to discuss reconstruction efforts, including the restoration of Soviet war memorials damaged during the fighting.

In their turn, Russian forces continue relentless strikes across Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have allegedly downed 63 out of 76 Russian drones that targeted eastern, northern, and central regions.

Yesterday, Russian missiles destroyed a Ukrainian military training camp in Shostka in the Sumy region, reportedly killed up to 70 soldiers, including 20 military instructors, and destroyed an ammunition depot and military vehicles.

The heavy blow provoked a new wave of public hatred. Ukrainian officials have openly criticized military leadership, accusing commanders of reckless decisions leading to heavy losses. One Ukrainian deputy directly addressed President Zelensky, demanding the dismissal of General Syrsky, echoing previous calls that led to the removal of his predecessor, Zaluzhnyi.

Adding to Ukraine’s challenges, Russian FPV drones are now striking deeper into Ukrainian territory, complicating troop movements and logistics. Recent footage shows small Russian drones operating over Kharkiv, with reports suggesting their operational range now exceeds 20 km.

Ukrainian sources warn that if Russia begins deploying fiber-optic-guided drones, no military position in the city will remain safe. Meanwhile, the beginning of FPV drone strikes along the Kramatorsk-Dobropillya route have disrupted Ukrainian supply lines, signaling a growing threat as the front line creeps closer to key cities.

https://southfront.press/kyiv-trying-to-snap-back-as-russia-strikes-wreak-havoc/