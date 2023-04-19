BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Beck | 3 ways CHINA is preparing for WAR, Taiwan invasion, but Biden is NOT
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
115 views • 04/19/2023

Glenn Beck | 3 ways CHINA is preparing for WAR, Taiwan invasion, but Biden is NOTThe Pentagon document leaks revealed that Taiwan isn't exactly prepared for a Chinese airstrike in a war or invasion scenario. But Glenn warns that neither is the United States, especially given what President Biden is prioritizing. So, will China attack?

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin joins Glenn to explain 3 things he believes China is doing to prepare for an invasion, possibly around 2027, as well as what else was revealed by the Pentagon leaker and why he was even able to access these documents in the first place.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw?sub_confirmation=1


► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief

Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck


#china #taiwan #war #invasion #pentagon #leaker #glennbeck #blazetv #theblaze #glennbeckprogram

Keywords
chinawarglenn becktaiwanblaze tv
