Kevork Almassian: MidEast Balance of Power Shifting, Pax Americana in Last Phase of Decline

Kevork Almassian of Syriana Analysis discusses the true story behind the Syrian conflict and the war on Damascus which includes a New Middle East divided along sectarian lines. Despite being welcomed back into the Arab League, Syria remains in a weak position, though there's a good chance Turkey will pull out of the country after elections which should lead to eventual U.S. withdrawal. The balance of power in the Middle East is clearly shifting. American Empire is in its last phase of decline. There is no democracy in the West, if you challenge the system, they throw you in invisible economic jail, you're done. Telling the truth is important, keep speaking out.
About Kevork Almassian
Syriana Analysis is dedicated to covering the current affairs in Syria.
Launched in January 2017, Syriana Analysis is an independent Syrian news and analysis platform free from any political or corporate funding, sponsorship or association.
