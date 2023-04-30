BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAGICAL MYSTERY SHOTS. ROLL UP!!! ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES!!! LALA.... THE....
100100911
100100911
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 04/30/2023

MAGICAL MYSTERY SHOTS

Roll up! Roll up sleeves for the

Magical mystery shots!

You are ordered to step right this way!

(Roll up), roll up for the mystery shots

(Roll up),roll up for the mind control shots

(Roll up) All for experimentation,

roll up for the mystery shots

(Roll up) on human depopulation

roll up for the mystery shots

The pre-lockdown govt contracted mystery shots

are waiting to take you away

Waiting to take you away

(Roll up), roll up for the mass murder shots

(Roll up), roll up for the martial law shots

(Roll up) They got everything you need,

roll up for the mandated shots,

(Roll up) To become a zombie,

roll up for the mystery shots,

Medical martial law mystery shots,

have been trying to kill us all day,

Trying to kill us all day,

short instrumental bridge..........

Aaaah…...... the magical mystery shots

(Roll up), roll up for the bio-weapon shots

(Roll up) And that’s your contribution,

roll up for the Marxist-socialist shots

(Roll up) for the communist revolution,

roll up for the mystery shots

The monopoly-money funded malice driven shots

are scheming to take us away

Scheming to take us away

The medical malpractice mystery shots

May save you from dogman some day,

Save you from dogman someday,

Since you'll be away.

Keywords
murdersuicidecommunismsocialistmarxistfraudshotssocialmarxismconsentdefenseoftheftracketeeringengineeringassistedmysteryselfscientificmagicalmanufacture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy