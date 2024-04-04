The Incestuous Left: One interconnected party is controlling everything | Rob Schmitt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt reacts to the gag order on Donald Trump, the judge's connection to AG Letitia James and the media's continued attacks on the former President and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight". There are so many conflicts of interest in the crusade against Trump, its hard to keep track of them all. Its all part of a massive psyop that they control.