Everything You Didn't Know About The Great Pyramids Of Giza TRACKS
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
86 views • 03/13/2024

TRACKS - Travel Documentaries


May 9, 2019


Professor Joann Fletcher goes in search of the building blocks of Egyptian civilisation and finds out what made ancient Egypt the incredible civilisation that it was.


https://bit.ly/2lneXNy


TRACKS publishes unique, unexpected and untold stories from across the world every week.


From Immortal Egypt: The Road To The Pyramids

Content licensed from Lion TV.

Any queries, please contact us at: [email protected]

[email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UCh7gBZ6PA

travelpyramidsegyptdocumentarygreattracksancientgizajoann fletcher
