Mike Yon on the Status of the Invasion of the USA (Nov. 2023)
Edited for all the important information from a one hour interview of Mike Yon to 12 minutes.  Yon tends to digress from his main point and I cut out the digressions for my friends so they might actually LISTEN.  Feel free to copy and share to wake people up. 

invasionchinesetexas bordermichael yonmuslim infiltration

