What are the Satanists Telling you to Expect in 2025?

Decode the Rothchild’s Economist Magazine for 2025

The overall them is the Second Seal or the Red Horse | Narrative fits the Deagle Report of Western Destruction, Nuclear war |All seeing eyes says this is a nuclear playbook, death will be real but controlled for the MOTB |Black goo or Satan’s blood | One World government or communist chaos |Satan’s time and duped Christians on the deception |Dollar destroyed | Rise of the phoenix | Wolf or bear and blood moon Russia attacks | Ai god | Transhumanism and more pokes | Fall of the West and rise of the EAST |Hologram anti christ | Chips maybe MOTB |World war |Sectors of growth are smart cities / cars, war, pharma etc |Transhumanism | Anti Christ not caring about feminism About the AC: Daniel 11:37Neither shall he regard the God of his fathers, nor the desire of women, nor regard any god: for he shall magnify himself above all.” Talking about not caring about women’s desires like having kids or maybe feminists

Why Witches, Satanist must tell you what they are doing

Galatians 6:7 (KJV): "Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.“ Luke 8:17 (KJV): "For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad."



