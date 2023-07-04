BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The ultimate goal of the CCP is to destroy the United States
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
10 views • 07/04/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2kxpru130f

06/29/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield Podcast: The ultimate goal of the CCP is to destroy the United States. It's not about the money and profit. Because America stands for everything that the CCP hates. America stands for one nation under God. CCP is anti-God, and it's an atheist regime. America stands for the free world. And CCP stands for 1984. And basically, America stands for everything that the CCP opposes, ideologically, economically, everything and that's why they consider America CCP enemy number one.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/29/2023 妮可参加《Stinchfield Podcast》节目：中共最终目标是为了摧毁美国，与钱和利益无关。因为美国代表着中共所憎恨的一切。美国代表着一个信仰上帝的国家。而中共是一个正式的无神论政权。美国代表着自由世界。而中共代表着《1984》所描绘的世界。基本上，美国代表着中共在意识形态、经济等方面所反对的一切，所以他们认为美国是中共的头号敌人。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
