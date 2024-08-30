BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“There Is No SARS-CoV-2, There Is No COVID-19, and There Are No Variants” - "No Spike Proteins"
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
8 months ago

Poornima Wagh claims to have 2x PhDs from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, that she had tested 154 vials and found hydrogel, graphene oxide, lipid nanoparticles, heavy metals... But didn't find any “spike protein or mRNA in the vials."

Poorinma also claims she has tested 1,500 or 756 'covid-19' patient samples for the CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield, finding no “SARS CoV-2” in any of them.

Poornima Wagh: "They didn't find SARS CoV-2, they didn't find the genome, they didn't find anything. Nothing was found.

"We called Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, to show him the findings. He said 'I don't care what you find, just call it SARS-Cov-2'

"We asked the CDC to send us a sample of the isolated virus. They said they didn't have them, stopped responding to our calls, but then the FBI raided our lab..."

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

fraudcovid-19spike proteinspoornima wagh
