Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 7, 2023
Will former President Trump be found guilty? Will he be able to run for President again? Will the Military take over if he wins the 2024 election? According to Hal Turner the latest indictment against Trump has backfired, and therefore giving Trump the ability to Re-Litigate the entire 2020 Election. This gives him an opportunity that he has never had before, which is to have subpoena power.
00:00 - Scenarios
03:13 - Dumitru Duduman
04:29 - Indictment Against Trump Backfires
09:12 - Pastor Shane Warren
11:52 - Trump Calls for Federal Takeover of DC
19:22 - Andre Bronkhorst Prophecy
24:59 - Joseph’s Kitchen
30:11 - SolarSurge.net
28:30 - Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35db0c-internal-revolution-in-2023-or-2024-08072023.html