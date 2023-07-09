IT DOES MATTER

People today like to pick and choose what prophetic scriptures they want to receive in their own understanding. However it does not work that way. When truth is revealed by the holy spirit of the true meaning of scriptures everyone will not receive even those that say they are for Christ written in the bible. In order to understand anything in the holy scriptures we must have the true holy spirit to reveal the true meaning of the prophetic scriptures. It has nothing to do with our feelings, emotions, or what we like or don't like but simply 'THE TRUTH' which is the True Christ of the Holy Scriptures, the bible. The Most High and Christ is 'NOT' the author of confusion, satan is. Satan has done a job on mankind's mind where people are offended simply by the holy scriptures that has been spoken and written thousands of years ago. This is the time we are living in right now and what Christ warned us about in the end. Pray all of you that belong to the True Christ of the Bible and hears his true voice are well. We are praying for all of you, the body of Christ. Pray for us. Blessings. Shalawam.







Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.



