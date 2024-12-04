BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How I got in trouble for challenging criminal acts at the National Cancer Insititute
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I'm at the National Cancer Institute from June 10, 1980. to May 11, 2001. But in 1999 in the beginning of the year... well, in at the end of 1998 I get in trouble again. Let's just leave it at that.

Jen Mallan: From the medical community?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: from my bosses at Fort Detrick, not Dr Ruscetti, but from the higher-ups. I just saw them doing a few things, changing a little data, taking equipment, allowing things, to change things in a way that ummmm....

Jen Mallan: unethical?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: unethical, immoral, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal, and could lead to a situation of a leak, an outbreak, a.... whatever. So I'm watching this again, and this is not the first time, after 15 or 18 years there. So in 1999 ...

Jen Mallan: got in trouble!

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, I got in trouble. I threatened a guy in a wheelchair. ... Well, you know, I didn't threaten him. I was going to carry out. It's like: You do that. You make that choice, and I will do this. And you can't get there earlier than I can, and you can't stay there later than I can, and it will not happen on my watch. And I had to go to sensitivity training. They said I had an anger management problem. Actually, when I got to the nurse, and she's like, she's like, Oh, we're here for a sensitivity training. I'm like, You're kidding me, right? And she's like, I told her what happened, much like I sat here and told you what happened. She's like, well, you don't have an anger management problem. I'd have probably killed them. Haha.

November 2024 - Interview with Jen Mallan, Come Home show on the Christian Television Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3WnSABHBdw

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthnewstruthhistory1999mikovitsncinational cancer institute
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy