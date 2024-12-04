How I got in trouble for challenging criminal acts at the National Cancer Insititute

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I'm at the National Cancer Institute from June 10, 1980. to May 11, 2001. But in 1999 in the beginning of the year... well, in at the end of 1998 I get in trouble again. Let's just leave it at that.

Jen Mallan: From the medical community?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: from my bosses at Fort Detrick, not Dr Ruscetti, but from the higher-ups. I just saw them doing a few things, changing a little data, taking equipment, allowing things, to change things in a way that ummmm....

Jen Mallan: unethical?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: unethical, immoral, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal, and could lead to a situation of a leak, an outbreak, a.... whatever. So I'm watching this again, and this is not the first time, after 15 or 18 years there. So in 1999 ...

Jen Mallan: got in trouble!

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, I got in trouble. I threatened a guy in a wheelchair. ... Well, you know, I didn't threaten him. I was going to carry out. It's like: You do that. You make that choice, and I will do this. And you can't get there earlier than I can, and you can't stay there later than I can, and it will not happen on my watch. And I had to go to sensitivity training. They said I had an anger management problem. Actually, when I got to the nurse, and she's like, she's like, Oh, we're here for a sensitivity training. I'm like, You're kidding me, right? And she's like, I told her what happened, much like I sat here and told you what happened. She's like, well, you don't have an anger management problem. I'd have probably killed them. Haha.

November 2024 - Interview with Jen Mallan, Come Home show on the Christian Television Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3WnSABHBdw

