A recent report from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has spotlighted significant federal waste tied to spending measures approved by Nebraska’s congressional delegation: Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, alongside Representatives Mike Flood, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith. The delegation’s consistent support for these expenditures, detailed in the "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse," raises questions about congressional oversight and accountability.



Among the report’s findings is a $7 million overpayment by the Department of Defense (DoD) for communication radios, a cost overrun embedded in the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7909). DOGE criticized the expenditure as a glaring example of fraudulent and wasteful spending, attributing the inflated price to inadequate scrutiny and poor contract management. All five Nebraska delegates voted in favor of the measure, aligning with a broader pattern of approvals that the report argues reflects systemic negligence.



The $7 million radio overpayment is just one of 100 documented instances of waste linked to the delegation’s voting record. Collectively, these decisions underscore a troubling lack of diligence, with taxpayers bearing the financial burden of oversight failures. Critics contend that such consistent endorsements signal a deeper accountability deficit within Congress, where legislative priorities often outpace rigorous evaluation of costs.

The full report, including a comprehensive list of expenditures and a video series breaking down the findings, is available through the Nebraska Journal Herald. As public frustration mounts, the delegation’s role in these spending decisions invites further examination of their fiscal stewardship.



