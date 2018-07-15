15 July 2018, Johnny Cirucci guests on the Jim Duke Perspective: “Power of the Jesuits”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Power of the Jesuits with guest Johnny Cirucci
https://jimdukeperspective.com/power-of-the-jesuits-with-guest-johnny-cirucci/
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/power-of-the-jesuits-with-guest-johnny-cirucci--15261976
15 Jul 2018, 2h 3m 28s
Description
In this episode guest Johnny Cirucci sets Jim straight on the significance of the power of the Jesuits. The Jesuits have a hand in politics, banking, and Secret Societies. Johnny brings his research forth to share his insight on this notorious group, the Society of Jesus, known as the Jesuits, and their influence in society and governments.
How did they come about?
Do they control the Freemasons and Illuminati?
What is the role of the Black Pope?
What are their ambitions?
How much power do they have in the world?
Johnny answers these questions and a whole lot more.
Johnny Cirucci is a military man that after returning from deployment to Iraq, had questions who was really behind the powers of government. His intrigue caused him to look deeper into these things to find that the enemy was not only from outside, but also from within our own institutions. This led to Johnny writing “The Illuminati Unmasked.” Since he has also written two other books, “Secret History” and “Eaters of Children.”
Johnny Cirucci
www.JohnnyCirucci.com
https://johnnycirucci.com/power-of-the-jesuits-with-guest-johnny-cirucci-the-jim-duke-perspective/