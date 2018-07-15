BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

15 July 2018, Johnny Cirucci guests on the Jim Duke Perspective: “Power of the Jesuits”
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 8 months ago

Power of the Jesuits with guest Johnny Cirucci

https://jimdukeperspective.com/power-of-the-jesuits-with-guest-johnny-cirucci/

 

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/power-of-the-jesuits-with-guest-johnny-cirucci--15261976

 

15 Jul 2018, 2h 3m 28s

Jim Duke Perspective

 

Description

In this episode guest Johnny Cirucci sets Jim straight on the significance of the power of the Jesuits. The Jesuits have a hand in politics, banking, and Secret Societies. Johnny brings his research forth to share his insight on this notorious group, the Society of Jesus, known as the Jesuits, and their influence in society and governments.

 

How did they come about?

Do they control the Freemasons and Illuminati?

What is the role of the Black Pope?

What are their ambitions?

How much power do they have in the world?

 

Johnny answers these questions and a whole lot more.

 

Johnny Cirucci is a military man that after returning from deployment to Iraq, had questions who was really behind the powers of government. His intrigue caused him to look deeper into these things to find that the enemy was not only from outside, but also from within our own institutions. This led to Johnny writing “The Illuminati Unmasked.” Since he has also written two other books, “Secret History” and “Eaters of Children.”

 

Johnny Cirucci
www.JohnnyCirucci.com

 

https://johnnycirucci.com/power-of-the-jesuits-with-guest-johnny-cirucci-the-jim-duke-perspective/

Keywords
jesuitsjohnny ciruccijim duke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy