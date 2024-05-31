"What's In the Way of My Healing!?" with Dr. Cat King DPT - Workshop Lecture Replay

Learn more about Primal Trust Membership: https://cathleenking.simplero.com/products/143239-Monthly-Membership-PRIMAL-TRUST-Academy?ref=48915-Bergchiro-LLC

Dr. Cathleen King DPT is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Neuroscience Educator, and Mentor specializing in: Chronic Illness & Trauma Patterns, Weaving Together Brain Retraining, Nervous System Regulation, Polyvagal Theory, Somatics and Attachment Repair Techniques.





Dr. King DPT teaches about the science behind how FEAR, via “Neurological and Limbic System Impairment”, is the primary cause of the massive chronic disease epidemic we are experiencing today and how the only way to transcend this is to learn and embody the frequency of “Primal Trust” by coming into balance and harmony by TRUSTING the natural rhythm and flow of LIFE itself.





The Topics of Discussion for this Workshop Lecture Replay are focused on:

- Learning How our Autonomic Nervous System actually Works

- Understanding How our Nervous System May Fluctuate during Healing

- Realizing what is “Normal” and How to find SAFETY in these Processes

- Becoming Familiar with some Common Roadblocks during the Journey

- Learning how Attachment Trauma & Relationship Dysfunctions can Affect Us

- Realizing Common Denominators for Those Who DO Experience HEALING!





Understanding true Nervous System Regulation is such an integral part of the Healing journey, that this episode is a truly priceless GIFT! Dr. B and Dr. Cathleen King DPT are always so excited to have the opportunity to spend more time with this amazing community and truly love being able to support each and every one of you.





