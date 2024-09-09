💪🏻💥 Russian soldier downed UKR FPV drone by throwing his machine gun

💪🏻💥 Russian soldier shot down Ukrainian FPV drone by throwing machine gun at it — accurate hit caused charge to detonate

➖ During a battle on the front line, one of the Russian soldiers demonstrated incredible ingenuity and composure. When he saw an approaching Ukrainian FPV drone, he decided not to waste time thinking and threw his machine gun at it.

➖ A precise hit on the drone's body caused the charge to explode just a few meters from the fighter, but thanks to his quick reaction and accuracy, more serious consequences were avoided.