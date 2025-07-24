BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - July 24 2025 7AM GMT
Moments before landing a plane disappears from radar in Russia's Far East, with authorities dispatching search teams to look for the missing aircraft. Round three of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine wraps up in Türkiye, with the sides both agreeing to exchange 12-hundred prisoners. Thousands of people gather across Ukraine to protest the government seizing control over its EU-backed anti-corruption bureau. The European Commission President demands an explanation from Kiev. Severe food insecurity sweeps across Gaza where over 30 people have reportedly died from starvation this week alone. RT is on the ground, with a full report. The US National Security director claims the lies about Russia's 2016 election interference went all the way to the top. She releases new materials and accuses President Obama and security officials of deliberately misleading the public.


This video was made with linuxmint.

This video was made with linuxmint.

