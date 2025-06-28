Melbourne Freedom Rally 28 June 2025 - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos, with corruption awareness messages in each. The topics for the ears of passers-by (and viewers) were covid "jab" outcomes, geoengineering, smart cities, real dangers of transgender "health", to name a few. With the numerous breakthroughs, brough about by RFK jnr., there is good reason for optimism that things could turn out for the better and justice prevail. What happens in the USA tends to trickle into Australia, even when the mainstream media and political leaders continue to lie.