Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 23, 2024

The show kicks off with a discussion about the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, highlighting that 95% of cases are among men, with 89% being homosexual. Ted and Austin express concerns about the health implications of homosexual sex and discuss the FDA's approval of the ACAM 2000 monkeypox vaccine. They emphasize the vaccine's live virus component and potential serious side effects, including myocarditis and pericarditis.