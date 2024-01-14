We cannot paint with a broad brush and call everyone who came to D.C. on January 6, 2021 an insurrectionist.
https://twitter.com/RepSpartz/status/1745531013290225944
Thank You
spartz.house.govJoined December 2020
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.