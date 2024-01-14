Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We cannot paint with a broad brush and call everyone who came to D.C. on January 6, 2021 an insurrectionist.
channel image
The Missing Link
428 Subscribers
53 views
Published a month ago

We cannot paint with a broad brush and call everyone who came to D.C. on January 6, 2021 an insurrectionist.

https://twitter.com/RepSpartz/status/1745531013290225944

https://twitter.com/RepSpartz

Thank You

Rep. Victoria Spartz
@RepSpartz
Representing Indiana’s 5th Congressional District

spartz.house.govJoined December 2020



Keywords
current eventspoliticscongressinsurrectionistj6

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket