BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blindspot 121 Ukraine (NATO) exporting its war on Russia to West Africa? Dmitri Medvedev says - regional war only way to bring fragile peace to Middle East…!
Blindspot
Blindspot
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 9 months ago

Blindspot 121 - Ukraine (NATO) exporting its war on Russia to West Africa?

Following Hamas’ Haniyeh assassination, by Israel, in Iran, Dmitri Medvedev says - regional war only way to bring fragile peace to Middle East…!


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

2/8/24


In today’s delivery we look at an intriguing story from Mali, which will illustrate the extent to which the Ukraine war, against Russia, is now being exported to the Sahel, and West Africa in particular. Blindspot asks, do we need more evidence of the extent to which the hot proxy wars of Cold War 2.0 are alive and well, and kicking up much dust on the African continent?


Ukraine & Russia war in Mali


Keywords
russiadeep stateukrainewagnernatowest africamalifrench colonialism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy