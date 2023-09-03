BIDEN CLAIMS THERE ARE 3 NEW STRAINS OF COVID - MASKING IS BACK - LOCKDOWNS ARE COMING

Biden and The Media Have This To Say:

New COVID variants EG.5, FL.1.5.1 and BA.2.86 are spreading.

MY COMMENTARY:

NO THEY ARE NOT! There was no pandemic and there is no cause for alarm.

The new strains exist only because CNN says so and for no other reason.

LOCKDOWNS ARE COMING to interfere with the 2024 elections.

What are you going to do about it?

