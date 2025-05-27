© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Open Doors, a non-denominational organization supports persecuted Christians worldwide. Every year they release their World Watch List ranking of the 50 worst countries where Christians face the most extreme levels of persecution. This includes attacks on churches, vandalism, arrests, imprisonment, individual attacks and death. Here is my new video entitled "Christian Persecution 2025 Worldwide."