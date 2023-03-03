Laura-Lynn Thompson w/ Alex Newman -- Transhumanism and Biodigital Convergence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist, educator and author, Alex Newman joins Laura-Lynn Thompson to talk about biodigital convergence and transhumanism and a potentially frightening future.
(March 1, 2023) Laura-Lynn & Friends full show "Deep State End Game": https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/DeepStateEndGame:0
Alex Newman & Liberty Sentinel: https://libertysentinel.org/