Trudeau Set to Resign Monday morning, Canadian Media Reports
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
120 views • 6 months ago

Trudeau Set to Resign Monday: Canadian Media Reports 

According to the Globe & Mail, Justin Trudeau is planning to step down as Liberal leader ahead of a caucus meeting to avoid the optics of being pushed out by his own MPs. After nearly a decade of globalist posturing and domestic mismanagement, Trudeau is apparently bowing out before the knives fully come out. 

❗️A hollow puppet of the globalist elite, exiting stage left before the audience fully turns. Will he be missed? Only by his masters in Davos. Canada deserves better than the man who turned a proud nation into a woke dystopian experiment.

@TheIslanderNews

