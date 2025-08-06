Trump’s TARIFF WAR on India will cause supply chain CHAOS for U.S. businesses, data centers and hospitals (Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 6, 2025)

- Good News from HHS and Secretary Kennedy (0:10)

- Analysis of RFK Jr's Announcement (6:57)

- Critique of Trump's Tariffs on India (11:01)

- Impact of Trump's Tariffs on India-US Relations (19:04)

- Economic Consequences of Trump's Policies (38:50)

- Introduction to Chapter Two of the Financial Big Bang (41:13)

- Details of the Gold Revaluation Plan (47:01)

- Conclusion of Chapter Two and Introduction to Chapter Three (58:38)

- Analysis of Stable Coins and Their Limitations (1:14:01)

- Introduction to the 50-Year Treasury Gold IOU (1:26:21)

- Trump's Proposal for Treasury Debt Conversion (1:26:44)

- Financial Troubles of Major Holders (1:33:10)

- Trump's Financial Strategies (1:36:18)

- Challenges in Collecting Student Loan Debt (1:37:18)

- Military and Federal Land Assets (1:40:23)

- Trump's Nuclear War Strategy (1:47:43)

- Economic and Political Implications (1:50:59)

- Jeffrey Prather's Analysis of FBI's New Zealand Office (2:00:45)

- Trump's Foreign Policy and Its Impact (2:23:58)

- The Role of Israel and the Deep State (2:24:17)

- The Future of US-China Relations (2:24:35)

- Epstein's Connections and the Trump Administration (2:25:39)

- Blackmail and Cover-ups in the Trump Administration (2:52:49)

- Trump's Moral Responsibility and the Deep State (2:55:54)

- The Greater Israel Concept and Trump's Role (2:58:03)

- Congressional Rituals and Moral Foundations (3:01:01)

- The Role of Morality in Politics and Society (3:05:50)





