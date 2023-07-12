🔬🌍 Hold on tight, folks! We're diving into the world of defensive biological warfare and gain of function research. 🦠💥

🔬🔍 William Sargent explains In this intriguing field, scientists engage in gain of function research, where they intentionally enhance the capabilities of a virus. How does it work, you ask? Let's break it down! 🧪

🐀🐾 First, a virus is injected into a ferret or a rat, triggering mutations. This process continues as the virus is passed from one ferret to another, amplifying its contagiousness.

♂️💨Eventually, it gains the ability to jump not only between ferrets but also from human to human. 🦠🚶

😷💨 Imagine a scenario where a ferret sneezes or a technician, diligently working on the research, inadvertently becomes patient number one.

That's all it takes for the virus to potentially spread to humans. It's a glimpse into the risks and consequences involved. 😯

