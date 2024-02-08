BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pope Francis Orders Christians To 'Pray to Satan' for 'Real Enlightenment'
High Hopes
High Hopes
203 views • 02/08/2024

The People's Voice


Feb 7, 2024


- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]


- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv


If you thought Pope Francis couldn’t possibly make it any clearer that he is a false prophet who worships the Devil, you would be wrong.


If you thought the pontiff who replaced the conservative Pope Benedict in a globalist coup orchestrated by Obama, Clinton and Soros couldn’t find an even more disgraceful way to betray his followers than he has in the past, you would be wrong again.


Pope Francis has outdone himself this time, putting his Satanic cards on the table in the most shameless and blasphemous manner possible. That’s right, he announced the coming of Lucifer and told his followers to get down on their knees and pay their respects.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4c1qni-pope-francis-orders-christians-to-pray-to-satan-for-real-enlightenment.html

pope francis, false prophet, the peoples voice, open our hearts, pray to satan, real enlightenment
