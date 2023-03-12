In this fourth part, Pastor John moves quickly thru early Christian history and exposes a number of heresies like Gnosticism, Montanism, Arianism and Monasticism that began in the second century after Christ. He likens them to a perversion soup with a limited number of ingredients. Each soup consists of one or more heresies mixed with local flavor.

Evidence of this can be seen in Islam, Roman Catholicism and a whole list of false denominations, churches and sects. The one thing they all have in common is the rejection of Jesus Christ as God. So what can you do when you’re exposed to deception and false prophets? Identify false doctrine, reject and expose it.

Signs of the End Times

Part 4: Deception and False Prophets

RLJ-1194 -- JULY 12, 2009

