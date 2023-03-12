© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this fourth part, Pastor John moves quickly thru early Christian history and exposes a number of heresies like Gnosticism, Montanism, Arianism and Monasticism that began in the second century after Christ. He likens them to a perversion soup with a limited number of ingredients. Each soup consists of one or more heresies mixed with local flavor.
Evidence of this can be seen in Islam, Roman Catholicism and a whole list of false denominations, churches and sects. The one thing they all have in common is the rejection of Jesus Christ as God. So what can you do when you’re exposed to deception and false prophets? Identify false doctrine, reject and expose it.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1194.pdf
Signs
of the End Times
Part 4: Deception and False Prophets
RLJ-1194 -- JULY 12, 2009
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty: