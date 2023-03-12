BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Signs of the End Times Part 4: Deception and False Prophets
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 03/12/2023

In this fourth part, Pastor John moves quickly thru early Christian history and exposes a number of heresies like Gnosticism, Montanism, Arianism and Monasticism that began in the second century after Christ. He likens them to a perversion soup with a limited number of ingredients. Each soup consists of one or more heresies mixed with local flavor.

Evidence of this can be seen in Islam, Roman Catholicism and a whole list of false denominations, churches and sects. The one thing they all have in common is the rejection of Jesus Christ as God. So what can you do when you’re exposed to deception and false prophets? Identify false doctrine, reject and expose it.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1194.pdf

Signs of the End Times
Part 4: Deception and False Prophets

RLJ-1194 -- JULY 12, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
deceptioncultsfalse prophetsreligionssects
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy