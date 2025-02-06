USAID & CIA Orchestrated Trump's Impeachment

WATCH:

◦ Jesse Watters Interviews Michael Shellenberger

◦ Michael Shellenberger Explains





READ:

◦ Both USAID & CIA Were Behind The Impeachment Of Trump in 2019

◦ USAID’s History Of Regime Change, Destabilization & Censorship Justifies Its Closure By Trump





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | Episode 2417 (6 February 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6hmruj-they-fell-right-into-trumps-trap-ep.-2417-02062025.html