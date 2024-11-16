Good As Gold | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

I just did an interview featuring an engaging conversation between myself and Dr. Judy Shelton, author of Good as Gold, as they discuss the principles and challenges surrounding sound money, monetary policy, and economic systems. Dr. Shelton highlights the moral foundation of sound money, emphasizing the ethical necessity of honest measures in trade, which she connects to biblical principles advocating fairness and trust.

A significant part of the discussion revolves around the gold standard and bimetallism. Dr. Shelton reflects on the historical success of using both gold and silver as currency standards and proposes pragmatic steps to reintroduce gold-backed instruments, such as Treasury bonds, to rebuild confidence in monetary systems. She emphasizes that while returning to a full gold standard may not be feasible, innovative measures could capture its benefits in a modern context.

Watch this video on Good As Gold, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Good As Gold.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join