U.S. Tax Dollars Used To PERSECUTE Christians Zelenskyy WAGES WAR AGAINST Christian Churches

Stew Peters Show





March 27, 2023





Zelenskyy is using Russia as an excuse to crack down on Christianity.

Edward Szall is here to talk about the Ukrainian purge of orthodox Christians and Israel's new proposed law banning Christianity.

Zelenskyy is sending his goon squads into churches to man handle priests and violently drag them out onto the street.

The Azov Battalion crucified a Christian who allegedly was too friendly toward Russia.

Volodomir Zelenskyy and members of his government are the only leadership who follow Judaism outside of Israel.

A proposed law in Israel would ban Christians from telling people about their faith in Jesus Christ.

Israel is currently in a major political crisis as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tries to overhaul the nation’s judicial system.

As a result there are massive protests with millions of Israelis taking to the streets.

Israel’s Defense Minister has resigned after warning the judicial reforms could fracture the military.

Israel is currently gassing their own citizens in the streets as millions protest.

This could end in Netanyahu stepping down and would be a gigantic blow to CIA backed power.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f2g0e-u.s.-tax-dollars-used-to-persecute-christians-zelenskyy-wages-war-against-c.html



