© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Denver, Colorado
City Officials Beg Illegal Aliens to Move on as they’ve Run out of Jobs and Resources
🔴 Denver’s Newcomer Communications Liaison, Andres Carrera
“The opportunities are over. New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there, where there is longer term shelter.
There are also more job opportunities there.
We have received too many [illegals] and that is why we ran out of resources.
If you stay here, you are going to suffer even more.”
🔴 Denver is offering to buy illegal aliens bus tickets to “move on” to anywhere else in the country.
https://rumble.com/v4mxjiz-city-officials-beg-illegal-aliens-to-move-on-as-theyve-run-out-of-jobs-and-.html