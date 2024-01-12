Breaking: Hunter Biden's Attorneys Announce he will Comply with a Deposition

BREAKING NEWS: Hunter Biden has agreed to sit for a deposition before the U.S. House committees investigating his foreign business deals.
Rudi Giuliani on Hunter Biden complying with a deposition: "Maybe Hunter is trying to hurt his father...there are seven or eight references to how he resents the way his father used him."
