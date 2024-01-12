Create New Account
Breaking: Hunter Biden's Attorneys Announce he will Comply with a Deposition
BREAKING NEWS: Hunter Biden has agreed to sit for a deposition before the U.S. House committees investigating his foreign business deals.

Rudi Giuliani on Hunter Biden complying with a deposition: "Maybe Hunter is trying to hurt his father...there are seven or eight references to how he resents the way his father used him."

MORE: https://bit.ly/48qSNQy

@BiancaDLGarza

@RudyGiuliani

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1745879902736298014?s=20


hunter bidenhearingcongressional investigationsubpeonabiden crime familycomtempt

