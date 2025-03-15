© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, Donald Trump tried to kick Thomas Massie out of the Republican Party for telling the truth about the communist lockdowns and the CARES Act – yet won't go too hard at Gavin Newsom because he was "nice" to him.
We all know Gavin Newsom's role is to create animosity amongst Californians and you can bet "Mr. Nice Guy" is doing a fantastic job.
If you still believe in the Red V Blue paradigm, that's the first wall of deception you must climb over. The second is thinking Donald Trump is any different than the rest of the sock puppets on the world's stage. None of these people have your best interest in mind.
It's ONE BIG CLUB ladies and gentlemen, be glad you're not in it.
